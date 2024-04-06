SRSU hosting rural healthcare camp for high school students in June

Apr. 6—Sul Ross State University in Alpine will host a free Rural Health Careers Camp June 5-7.

The overnight summer camp is a collaboration between SRSU, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center for Rural and Community Engagement and the Permian Basin Area Health Education Center.

Only 20 rural high school students will be accepted for the three-day, two-night summer camp highlighting the range of healthcare occupations that can lead to personal fulfillment, career success and financial security.

The goal of the camp, the only rural-focused summer healthcare career camp in Texas, is to illustrate the need and opportunity available for rural healthcare workers, equip them with information about the various disciplines in healthcare and training programs in West Texas, and engage them in meaningful experiences with camp counselors from healthcare focused education programs, a news release said.

Accepted campers will participate in hands-on learning activities and labs that represent different healthcare careers and learn what it's like to live on a college campus.

Registration opens at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, and camp ends at noon on Friday, June. 7.

For more information, email [email protected].