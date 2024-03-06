SRSO arrests Cosse's Place owner for allegedly selling stolen equipment from Mississippi

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office arrested the owner of popular restaurants Cosse's Place and Cosse's Corner Shack Friday, charging him with over a dozen felonies including dealing in stolen property.

Deputies arrested Matas Cosse, better known as Mike Cosse, on 13 felony counts and six misdemeanors. Here are his charges:

Six counts of using a two-way device to facilitate a felony, third-degree felony

Five counts of dealing in stolen property, a second-degree felony

One county of fraudulently obtaining property worth $50,000 or more, a first-degree felony

Six counts of forgery by removing ID marks from personal property, a first-degree misdemeanor

One count of grand theft of $20,000 or more, a second-degree felony

According to an arrest report, a special agent with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture contacted the SRSO on Jan. 22, saying he's been investigating multiple thefts of John Deere tractors and skid steers throughout the state of Mississippi, and his suspect's name was Cosse.

The SRSO then began investigating and allegedly found Cosse had made more than $100,000 selling stolen equipment to at least four people throughout November and December 2023.

Cosse did not respond to calls and messages from the News Journal seeking comment.

According to the arrest report, one buyer "explained he only purchased the Toro Dingo for $13,500 cash. Later research showed the base retail value of the Toro Dingo and attachments (he) purchased was $54,933." The arrest report says the Toro Dingo was stolen from Baker, Florida, and the buyer confirmed he bought the machinery from Cosse.

Another buyer, according to arrest records, bought a tractor from Cosse for $13,500 despite it retailing for nearly $33,500. The tractor was listed as stolen from Jones County, Mississippi.

A third buyer allegedly acquired a tractor and two skid steers, spending a total of $71,500. According to retail prices listed in the report, the buyer acquired roughly $197,000 worth of machinery from Cosse.

The final buyer bought a trailer from Cosse for $3,500 despite it being worth almost $11,000, which was listed as stolen from Meridian, Mississippi, according to the report.

For all of these sales, the SRSO says Cosse "sold the equipment under the fraudulent claims this equipment was salvaged/damaged equipment." Deputies discovered that the manufacturer's VIN and serial number plates on all the equipment were removed or destroyed.

On Feb. 9, an SRSO deputy conducted a search at Cosse's Milton residence and interviewed him about the stolen equipment, but Cosse's statement is redacted. However, the deputy does mention that "Cosse was unable to provide any viable evidence and/or paperwork to show this equipment was actually salvaged/damaged, nor was there any paperwork which is typical of such equipment sales."

It is unclear how Cosse allegedly gained possession of the reportedly stolen equipment, but in one statement, Cosse "admitted to getting paid with equipment for himself to help sell equipment and that he also made between $500 and $2,000 to help sell equipment."

Santa Rosa Jail records indicate Cosse was released Saturday on $182,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Cosse's Place owner Mike Cosse arrested by SRSO on 13 felony counts