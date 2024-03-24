SRP Federal Credit Union representatives present Strom Thurmond High School with check for over $30,000

Mar. 24—A check for $30,912 from proceeds of the SRP High School Affinity Debit Card Program was presented to Strom Thurmond High School Principal Fran Altringer on March 14 by representatives of SRP Federal Credit Union.

The SRP High School Affinity Debit Card Program was designed to help provide funding to local high schools.

Every time a purchase is made using an SRP High School Debit Card, SRP donates money to that particular school. Schools can then use these funds to purchase books, equipment, materials, fund school programs, or whatever the school may need.

"We are so grateful for the continued support of both SRP Federal Credit Union and our community through the High School Affinity Debit Card Program," stated Principal Altringer.

For the check presentation, STHS students wore a new T-shirt provided by affinity debit card funding.