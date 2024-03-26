SRO accused of having sexual relationship with student; District releases statement

A Preble County Sheriff’s deputy, who was working as a school resource officer at National Trail Schools, was arrested after allegedly having a relationship with a student.

Deputy Mason Williams was arrested Friday and charged with one count of sexual battery, tampering with evidence, and dereliction of duty.

Lanie Shumard told News Center 7 that her kids go to National Trail Schools. She listened as Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson explained that Williams was placed on administrative leave after having a consensual relationship with an 18-year-old student.

“He is an authority figure, so it’s kind of concerning,” she said.

As Simpson announced on Saturday, he asked the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to handle the criminal and internal affairs investigation into Williams.

“In a situation like this, with the allegations being what they are and the evidence that could be uncovered, I think it’s certainly better that have an outside agency come and take a look at it,” Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Matt Haines told News Center 7.

Haines said outside eyes show the Preble County Sheriff wants transparency and trust in the investigation.

News Center 7 reached out to the school district for a comment on the allegations. They sent a statement that was sent to district families. It said in part:

“We understand that news like this can be concerning and may raise questions. Please know that the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community remains our top priority. While we cannot discuss the specifics of an ongoing investigation, we want to assure you that we are taking this matter very seriously and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement authorities.

Please understand that this incident does not reflect the values or standards of our school district or the Preble County Sheriff’s Office. We also understand that this news may be unsettling, especially for our students. We encourage you to discuss any concerns or questions with your children and reassure them that their safety remains our utmost priority. Additionally, we will have support resources available for any students or families who may need assistance during this time.

As the investigation progresses, we will provide updates and information to the extent possible without compromising the integrity of the investigation. Transparency and communication are essential to maintaining trust within our community, and we are committed to keeping you informed to the best of our abilities.”

Williams is being held in the Butler County Jail on a $250,000, which was set Monday in Eaton Municipal Court. He’s scheduled to appear in court next week.