SRMC names Salem woman its volunteer of year

Salem Regional Medical Center volunteer Sandra Quinn has been named the medical center's Volunteer of the Year for 2024. Here, she is receiving her award from SRMC President and CEO Dr. Anita Hackstedde.

A Salem woman has been named Volunteer of the Year at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Sandra Quinn moved to Salem with her husband, Michael, in 2019, and began volunteering with Salem Mobile Meals.

Quinn, a lifelong Northeast Ohio resident, was born in Cleveland and graduated from Stow High School before attending Kent State University.

Quinn also is secretary of the Board of Deacons at First Presbyterian Church of Salem, and a member of the Congregational Care Committee. “We are pleased to congratulate Sandra and thank her for all she does to help our hospital and community,” said Amy Reed, director of development at SRMC.

