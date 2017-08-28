    Sri Lanka's Chandimal ruled out of remainder of India series

    Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal reacts after they losing the final test match and the test series against India at Pallekele, Sri Lanka, August 14, 2017. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

    PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (Reuters) - Sri Lanka batsman Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the remaining two matches in the one-day international series against India after fracturing his thumb in game three.

    Chandimal sustained the injury when he was caught on the hand by a Hardik Pandya bouncer in Sunday's match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, which India won by six wickets to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

    "SLC confirms that test captain Dinesh Chandimal will be out of action for the rest of the series after sustaining a hairline fracture to his right thumb," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

    "We will have a better idea of timeline of his recovery after consulting a specialist in Colombo tomorrow."

    The teams move to Colombo for the fourth one-dayer on Thursday with the fifth to follow in the capital on Sunday. They will also face off in a Twenty20 international on Sept 6.

    (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford)