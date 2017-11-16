Sri Lanka wins toss, opts to bowl against India

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Sri Lanka won the toss and has opted to bowl in the first test against India on Thursday.

Play was reduced to 55 overs after rain washed out the morning session. The weather finally relented to allow the toss to take place four hours behind schedule.

India has rested Hardik Pandya for this series, and has opted to play three pacers as well as two spinners.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes in place of Pandya into the playing eleven from the team's last test in August when

India beat Sri Lanka 3-0.

Allrounders Dasun Shanaka and Angelo Mathews are included in Sri Lanka's playing eleven, while batsman Kusal Mendis was dropped from this tour due to poor form.

India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Lokesh Rahul, 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, 4 Virat Kohli (captain), 5 Ajinkya Rahane, 6 Ravichandran Ashwin, 7 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Mohammed Shami

Sri Lanka: 1 Dimuth Karunaratne, 2 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 3 Lahiru Thirimanne, 4 Angelo Mathews, 5 Dinesh Chandimal (captain), 6 Niroshan Dickwella (wk), 7 Dasun Shanaka, 8 Dilruwan Perera, 9 Rangana Herath, 10 Suranga Lakmal, 11 Lahiru Gamage