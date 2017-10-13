Sri Lanka wins toss, elects to field against Pak in 1st ODI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan in their first one-day international on Friday.

Pakistan, having lost the two-test series against Sri Lanka 2-0, beefed up its batting for the five-match series with the return of Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Shoaib Malik, and Mohammad Hafeez.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has been ruled out of the series due to a shin injury. Pakistan included fast bowlers Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, and Junaid Khan in the XI.

Sri Lanka has twice been whitewashed in ODI series this year, first in South Africa and then at home against India.

Its star performers in the test series victory against Pakistan — Dimuth Karunaratne, Rangana Herath and Dilruwan Perera — have already flown home.

Lineups:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Junaid Khan.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (captain), Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Gamage.