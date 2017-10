Sri Lanka wins toss, batting first vs Sri Lanka in 4th ODI

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sri Lanka, desperate to break a 10-match losing streak, won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the fourth one-day international on Friday.

Pakistan already has an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series and awarded an ODI debut to 23-year-old left-arm seamer Usman Shinwari, who replaced Rumman Raees.

Also, allrounder Imad Wasim returned after being dropped from the last game in place of Faheem Ashraf.

Sri Lanka, with its middle-order batsmen struggling, gave a debut to Sadeera Samarawickrama four out-of-form Chamara Kapugedera. Allrounder Seekkuge Prasanna also received his first match of the series and replaced Jeffrey Vandersay, while fast bowler Suranga Lakmal returned in place of Dushmantha Chameera.

___

Lineups:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Usman Shinwari, Junaid Khan.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (captain), Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage.