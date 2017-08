COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs in the second test on Sunday.

Scores: India 622-9 dec. (Cheteshwar Pujara 133, Ajinkya Rahane 132, Ravindra Jadeja 70 not out, Wriddhiman Saha 67, Lokesh Rahul 57, Ravichandran Ashwin 54; Rangana Herath 4-154) def. Sri Lanka 183 and 386 (Dimuth Karunaratne 141, Kusal Mendis 110; Ravindra Jadeja 5-152 ) by an innings and 53 runs.