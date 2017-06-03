Sri Lanka puts South Africa into bat in Champions Trophy

LONDON (AP) — Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl Saturday against South Africa in their Group B opener at the Champions Trophy.

Captain Upul Tharanga said overcast conditions at The Oval influenced his decision to make the top-ranked South Africans bat.

Regular captain Angelo Mathews is out with a hamstring complaint but Sri Lanka is boosted by fast bowler Lasith Malinga's return to its ODI side after a near two-year absence.

South Africa brings back a fast bowler of its own as Morne Morkel makes his first ODI appearance since last year, while David Miller and Imran Tahir have overcome injuries to make the team.

___

Lineups:

South Africa: AB de Villiers (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (captain), Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Chamara Kapugedera, Asela Gunaratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga.