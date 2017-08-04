Sri Lanka-India 2nd Test Scoreboard

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Scoreboard on Friday at stumps on the second day of the second cricket test between Sri Lanka and India at Sinhalese Sports Club:

India, 1st Innings:

(Overnight 344-3)

Shikhar Dhawan lbw b Perera 35

Lokesh Rahul run out 57

Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Karunaratne 133

Virat Kohli c Mathews b Herath 13

Ajinkya Rahane st. Dickwella b Pushpakumara 132

Ravichandran Ashwin b Herath 54

Wriddhiman Saha st. Dickwella b Herath 67

Hardik Pandya c Mathews b Pushpakumara 20

Ravindra Jadeja not out 70

Mohammed Shami c Tharanga b Herath 19

Umesh Yadav not out 8

Extras: (8b, 4lb, 2nb) 14

Total: (for 9 wickets dec.) 622

Overs: 158.

Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-109, 3-133 4-350, 5-413, 6-451, 7-496, 8-568, 9-598.

Bowling Nuwan Pradeep 17.4-2-63-0, Rangana Herath 42-7-154-4, Dimuth Karunaratne 8-0-31-1, Dilruwan Perera 40-3-147-1 (2nb), Malinda Pushpakumara 38.2-2-156-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 12-0-59-0.

Sri Lanka 1st Innings:

Dimuth Karunaratne c Rahane b Ashwin 25

Upul Tharanga c Rahul b Ashwin 0

Kusal Mendis not out 16

Dinesh Chandimal not out 8

Extras: (1lb) 1

Total: (for 2 wickets ) 50

Overs: 20.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-33.

To bat: Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Malinda Pushpakumara, Nuwan Pradeep.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 3-1-7-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-2-38-2, Ravindra Jadeja 7-4-4-0.

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford and Rod Tucker, Australia.

TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth, England Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.

Toss: Won by India.

Series: India leads three-match series 1-0.