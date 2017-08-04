Sri Lanka-India 2nd Test Scoreboard

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Scoreboard on Friday at stumps on the second day of the second cricket test between Sri Lanka and India at Sinhalese Sports Club:
India, 1st Innings:
(Overnight 344-3)
Shikhar Dhawan lbw b Perera 35
Lokesh Rahul run out 57
Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Karunaratne 133
Virat Kohli c Mathews b Herath 13
Ajinkya Rahane st. Dickwella b Pushpakumara 132
Ravichandran Ashwin b Herath 54
Wriddhiman Saha st. Dickwella b Herath 67
Hardik Pandya c Mathews b Pushpakumara 20
Ravindra Jadeja not out 70
Mohammed Shami c Tharanga b Herath 19
Umesh Yadav not out 8
Extras: (8b, 4lb, 2nb) 14
Total: (for 9 wickets dec.) 622
Overs: 158.
Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-109, 3-133 4-350, 5-413, 6-451, 7-496, 8-568, 9-598.
Bowling Nuwan Pradeep 17.4-2-63-0, Rangana Herath 42-7-154-4, Dimuth Karunaratne 8-0-31-1, Dilruwan Perera 40-3-147-1 (2nb), Malinda Pushpakumara 38.2-2-156-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 12-0-59-0.
Sri Lanka 1st Innings:
Dimuth Karunaratne c Rahane b Ashwin 25
Upul Tharanga c Rahul b Ashwin 0
Kusal Mendis not out 16
Dinesh Chandimal not out 8
Extras: (1lb) 1
Total: (for 2 wickets ) 50
Overs: 20.
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-33.
To bat: Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Malinda Pushpakumara, Nuwan Pradeep.
Bowling: Mohammed Shami 3-1-7-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-2-38-2, Ravindra Jadeja 7-4-4-0.
Umpires: Bruce Oxenford and Rod Tucker, Australia.
TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth, England Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.
Toss: Won by India.
Series: India leads three-match series 1-0.
