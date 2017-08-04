    Sri Lanka-India 2nd Test Scoreboard

    COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Scoreboard on Friday at stumps on the second day of the second cricket test between Sri Lanka and India at Sinhalese Sports Club:

    India, 1st Innings:

    (Overnight 344-3)

    Shikhar Dhawan lbw b Perera 35

    Lokesh Rahul run out 57

    Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Karunaratne 133

    Virat Kohli c Mathews b Herath 13

    Ajinkya Rahane st. Dickwella b Pushpakumara 132

    Ravichandran Ashwin b Herath 54

    Wriddhiman Saha st. Dickwella b Herath 67

    Hardik Pandya c Mathews b Pushpakumara 20

    Ravindra Jadeja not out 70

    Mohammed Shami c Tharanga b Herath 19

    Umesh Yadav not out 8

    Extras: (8b, 4lb, 2nb) 14

    Total: (for 9 wickets dec.) 622

    Overs: 158.

    Fall of wickets: 1-56, 2-109, 3-133 4-350, 5-413, 6-451, 7-496, 8-568, 9-598.

    Bowling Nuwan Pradeep 17.4-2-63-0, Rangana Herath 42-7-154-4, Dimuth Karunaratne 8-0-31-1, Dilruwan Perera 40-3-147-1 (2nb), Malinda Pushpakumara 38.2-2-156-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 12-0-59-0.

    Sri Lanka 1st Innings:

    Dimuth Karunaratne c Rahane b Ashwin 25

    Upul Tharanga c Rahul b Ashwin 0

    Kusal Mendis not out 16

    Dinesh Chandimal not out 8

    Extras: (1lb) 1

    Total: (for 2 wickets ) 50

    Overs: 20.

    Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-33.

    To bat: Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Malinda Pushpakumara, Nuwan Pradeep.

    Bowling: Mohammed Shami 3-1-7-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-2-38-2, Ravindra Jadeja 7-4-4-0.

    Umpires: Bruce Oxenford and Rod Tucker, Australia.

    TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth, England Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.

    Toss: Won by India.

    Series: India leads three-match series 1-0.