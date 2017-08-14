Sri Lanka heading for massive defeat in final test vs India

Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal, left, and Angelo Mathews run between the wickets during the third day's play of their third cricket test match against India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka was heading for a heavy defeat in the third test against India as it slumped to 82 for four in its second innings at lunch on Monday.

India skipper Virat Kohli enforced the follow-on as he chased a series sweep after his lineup made 487 in its first innings and bowled out Sri Lanka for 135 inside 38 overs.

Sri Lanka needed to make a further 270 runs to avoid innings defeat.

Resuming day three at the overnight total of 19 for one, Sri Lanka lost opener Dimuth Karunaratne (16) when he was undone by Ravichandran Ashwin's extra bounce and ended up gloving a catch to Ajinkaya Rahane at slip.

Mohammed Shami then took two wickets from two overs to reduce Sri Lanka to 39-4. Night watchman Malinda Pushpakumara (1) was caught behind by wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and Kusal Mendis shuffled across the stumps and was adjudged leg before wicket for 12.

Skipper Dinesh Chandimal and former captain Angelo Mathews added an unbeaten 43 runs for the fifth wicket to ensure there were no further breakthroughs before lunch.

India is 2-0 up in the series after winning the first test in Galle by 304 runs and the second test in Colombo by an innings and 53 runs.