    Sri Lanka 61-3 at lunch vs Pakistan in 1st test

    Sri Lanka's batsman Dimuth Karunaratne, reacts during their 1st Test cricket match against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

    ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sri Lanka's decision to bat first appeared to backfire on the opening day of the first test against Pakistan after reaching 61-3 at lunch on Thursday.

    Opener Dimuth Karunaratne was 32 not out.

    Veteran legspinner Yasir Shah took 2-18 for Pakistan — Kusal Mendis was caught behind for 10 and Lahiru Thirimanne went leg before wicket for a duck.

    Kaushal Silva (12) was the other wicket to fall in the session on what was expected to be a batting-friendly wicket at Sheikh Zayed stadium.