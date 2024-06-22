SR 88 reopens, evacuations lifted after Ghost Fire containment efforts

State Route 88 has reopened and evacuations were lifted after overnight fire crews' containment efforts on the Ghost Fire northeast of Apache Junction, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Having started Friday afternoon along SR 88, between the Goldfield Ghost Town and the Lost Dutchman State Park, the fire was contained at 40%, or 88 acres, the Department announced in a Saturday morning Facebook post. Evacuations were lifted Friday night and utility crews worked overnight to repair power poles damaged in the fire, according to the post.The Department said SR 88 was open in both directions, but drivers should be cautious of crews working both sides of the highway. These crews were suppressing remaining hotspots and engines, while hand crews and water tenders remained on duty, according to the Department.

The nearby state park on Friday was closed by park officials, according to the state forestry agency.

As of Friday, the cause of the fire was unknown. There were no reports of injuries or destroyed property shared by fire officials.

