SR-76 closed in both directions due to police shooting

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — State Route 76 is closed in both directions on the edge of Oceanside and Bonsall due to police activity, according to a SigAlert from California Highway Patrol.

Traffic has been shut down between Mission Road and Via Montellano. Caltrans cameras show motorists being diverted in the area.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department told FOX 5/KUSI that authorities are responding to an officer-involved shooting, confirming one suspect is down. The incident began around 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

No further details were immediately released.

The San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

