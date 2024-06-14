SR 520 across Lake Washington will be fully closed this weekend

State Route 520 will be closed in both directions between I-5 to the eastside, from 11 p.m. on Friday, June 14 to 5 a.m. on Monday, June 17.

Additionally, the SR 520 Trail and a section of the Bill Dawson Trail will be closed during this time, blocking the route for both traffic and pedestrians.

During the closure, crews will be installing permanent pavement, utilities, and a sign bridge.

Drivers will have to divert to Interstate 90 for the weekend.



