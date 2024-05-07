SR 17 paving to begin May 8 near I-90

May 6—MOSES LAKE — The second phase of repaving of the section of State Route 17 that runs through Moses Lake will begin Wednesday. The second phase is paving, and so drivers should plan for a little slower traffic through the work zones, according to a press release from the Washington Department of Transportation.

"A contractor will begin preparing the driving lanes for a new layer of pavement. The project will go north to south, with work starting from Interstate 90 to Pioneer Way and moving further north each week after that," wrote Sebastian Moraga, communications specialist for WSDOT.

Crews will be working from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday, so drivers should plan for single lane closures, flagger-directed traffic and short-term closures of roads that connect to SR 17, he wrote.

The repaving work will also require four weekend-long closures of bridges in the project area between mid-May and project completion. The first will be May 17 through 20 at the I-90 intersection south of town.

The closures are necessary to complete resurfacing and repair work to the bridge decks," Moraga wrote. "A signed detour will be in place during the bridge closure."

Other weekend closures have been tentatively scheduled, but those could be subject to change. The Stratford Road bridge is scheduled for closure May 31 through June 2, and SR 17 will be closed twice to repair the bridges over Parker Horn. Tentative dates for those are June 21 through 24 and June 28 through July 1.