Squirrel Hops Around With Cereal Bowl Stuck On Its Head Until Passerby Comes to the Rescue

Some people love helping animals, even if rescuing a squirrel stuck under a cup is a little nutty.

Read: Paramedic Puts on Ebola Biohazard Suit to Protect Himself from Skunk Spray

A squirrel was spotted hopping around, blinded, outside the Hope Center for Kids in Omaha, Nebraska, Tuesday after it somehow got its head stuck under a chewed out plastic cereal bowl.

After staff members of the non-profit noticed the critter stumbling around in the middle of a street, team member Joey Wolfe went out to try to rescue it.

Armed with just a broom, Wolfe can be seen in a video posted to Facebook nudging the cup, while simultaneously jumping out of the squirrel's way.

Finally, after several taps, the cup fell off its head, and the squirrel frantically sprinted to safety in a nearby tree as witnesses in the background exploded into cheers.

"Even when the world is nuts, we provide hope," the Hope Center for Kids joked on Facebook.

However, rescuing this puppy in nearby Butte, Montana was not as simple a process for firefighters, though.

Blaze, a coonhound, found his head stuck in the wheel of a tire after his owner left him alone in the yard for a couple of hours.

The pup's owner brought him to the hospital, but when the veterianrian was unsure of what to do, the Butte-Silve Bow Fire Department responded to the scene.

"With a lot of coconut oil, patience, a lot of ear tucking, and some powerful skin pulling, Blaze's head was quickly and successfully extricated from the tire wheel," they wrote on Facebook.

Instead of using tools, the fire department wrote they used "brute strength".

"Hopefully, this was a valuable lesson for young Blaze, and we won't have to respond to any more menacing incidents involving this playful puppy," firefighters joked.

Read: Raccoon With Head Stuck in Sewer Grate Is Freed With the Help of Cooking Grease

Last year, another squirrel had to be rescued in a Connecticut parking lot when it somehow got an empty yogurt cup stuck on its head, and two years ago, a New jersey police officer was called to the scene to remove a juice can from a skunk's head.

Luckily, the brave officer wasn't sprayed in the incident.

Watch: Friendship Goals: Teen Records Hilarious 2-Week Bromance With Baby Squirrel on Snapchat

Related Articles: