Squatters take over Gordon Ramsay’s Regent’s Park pub

Squatters have taken over a £13million London pub restaurant owned by Gordon Ramsay.

The Grade II-listed York & Albany pub and boutique hotel near Regent’s Park has been occupied and barricaded with kitchen appliances.

A source close to the celebrity chef said at least five men and one woman are now squatting in the restaurant.

The Metropolitan Police were called about the squatters but declined to attend, saying it was a civil matter.

“Police were made aware of squatters at a disused property in Parkway, Regent’s Park, NW1 on Wednesday, April 10,” a Met spokesperson said.

‘Nightmare scenario’

The source told The Sun that it was “an absolute nightmare scenario for poor Gordon” at the 18th-century pub.

“The pub was temporarily closed while he was finalising a new lease, and during this handover period a gang of professional squatters somehow bypassed all the security and CCTV and got themselves in,” the source said.

“They’ve now boarded themselves in the building and are slowly taking over the place, leaving their crap everywhere and brazenly telling locals this is now their home.

“They’ve glued tight all the locks and are cooking up a storm in the kitchen, which is especially galling for Gordon.”

York & Albany pub and boutique hotel near Regent's Park - PA

Mr Ramsay, 57, is said to be attempting to finalise an eviction notice but “it’s proving an absolute nightmare”.

“It’s increasingly hard to forcibly remove these people,” the source said. “Gordon is at the end of his tether. Not surprisingly, a few choice words have been said.”

One squatter refused to speak to The Sun when it visited the pub on Friday.

A legal notice signed by “The Occupiers” has been posted on the front door warning that entering the premises without permission constituted a criminal offence.

‘Criminal offence’

“Take notice that we occupy this property and at all times there is at least one person in occupation,” it reads.

“That any entry or attempt to enter into these premises without our permission is, therefore, a criminal offence as any one of us who is in physical possession is opposed to such entry without our permission.

“That if you attempt to enter by violence or by threatening violence we will prosecute you. You may receive a sentence of up to six months’ imprisonment and/or a fine of up to £5,000.”

Mr Ramsay leased the property from Gary Love, the director and actor, on a 25-year term but in 2015 was embroiled in an unsuccessful legal battle to end the lease.

British law allows squatters to become the registered owner of property or land if they have occupied it for 10 years, acted as the owners for that time and did so without the owner’s permission.