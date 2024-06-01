Squatters’ Impact in Abilene: Local cases highlight nation-wide issue

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — In recent weeks, squatters have gained national attention as different cases of this type of property invasion have been exposed on social networks and in the press. But how does that affect us here in the Key City?

For some land owners, dealing with squatters is a daily occurrence. This long-closeted issue has been forced into the national spotlight in recent weeks, and Abilene is no exception.

Report: Abilene woman killed by police was squatter who fired shots at victim, officers

Recently, an Abilene woman was killed in a confrontation with police in what was described as a ‘squatting’ situation. In another case, a landowner named Andres Vielma, who owns a property in the city, said that his property was destroyed by squatters.

“I’ve been living out of town, and my property, nobody has been living in it… there’s no electricity, no water,” Vielma shared.

He appeared before the City Board of Building Standards to explain the case about his property.

“People have been in going there, and they are breaking in, and that’s why it’s getting broken up,” Vielma said.

Andres Vielma explained that he does not have anyone to watch over the property and that he needs help to do repairs because he is disabled and cannot work at the moment. The house is listed to be demolished.

Neighbor describes ‘BOOM BOOM’ then silence following North Abilene fatal shooting

We approached Judge Mike McAuliffe, a Taylor County Justice of the Peace, to find out more.

“Here in Texas, we do things the correct way,” McAuliffe said. “If they totally trashed your place, you can file a small claim on them for the damages done. In Texas, an eviction is only based on two things: nonpayment of rent or violation of the lease. Anything else, you don’t have an eviction, plus you have to have a landlord-tenant relationship… and with the squatters, you don’t have that.”

We also talked to Realtor Tina Irias with Big Country Realty Group to find out how this issue can affect the real estate field.

“So it can affect the real estate field if you have a property under contract and then you get ready to close. You go through with your buyer doing a final walkthrough, and you find out there’s someone in the property. Well, that can delay the closing because the seller has to go through whatever necessary steps to get the people out of the property,” Irias explained.

Cases like this one play out every day across the country, but they don’t have to involve property destruction to be a concern. McAuliffe mentioned that he often comes across squatter cases locally, involving people living outside a structure and illegally using utilities such as electricity or water.

In 2022, Abilene had 222 reported cases related to trespassing. The following year, there were 195 cases, and now, in 2024, we’re facing about 95 reported cases. These issues have no easy answers, but the City Board of Building Standards is working every day to find solutions.

In Austin, the state legislature is taking action. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick recently urged the Texas Senate to address the matter. Consequently, the local government committee is reviewing the state’s adverse possession laws. Their goal is to find ways to make removing squatters easier and strengthen property owners’ rights.

