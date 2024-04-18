Squatters hauled back to NYC to face murder charges over woman stuffed in duffel bag

A pair of squatters accused of murdering a woman and stuffing her body in a duffel bag in a Manhattan apartment are facing murder charges Thursday after being brought back to New York from Pennsylvania, where they had tried to escape, authorities said.

Halley Tejada, 19, of Manhattan, and Kensly Alson, 18, of the Bronx, are accused of beating Nadia Vitels to death inside her late mother’s apartment on E. 31st St. near Third Ave. in Kips Bay.

Tejada was escorted out of the 17th Precinct stationhouse in handcuffs to appear in Manhattan Criminal Court.

“I’m innocent, I’m innocent,” he told reporters.

“Never,” he said before he was driven away dressed in a black shirt, gray sweatpants and flip-flop sandals.

Cops believe that the squatters were in Vitels’ mother’s apartment, which had been vacant for a few months, when the 52-year-old woman showed up on March 10 to prepare the pad for a family friend to live in. The victim’s arrival apparently caught the squatters by surprise and they attacked her.

Vitels’ son found her mother’s body, her foot sticking out of the duffel bag in a closet, as they frantically searched the apartment four days later.

Police believe the squatters had been there for a few days before Vitels came to the apartment after arriving from Spain.

After allegedly beating Vitels to death, the couple stole the woman’s Lexus and drove to Pennsylvania, where they crashed the vehicle in Lower Paxton Township, Penn., about 30 miles from where they were apprehended, police said.

They spent the next week wandering around the area, going to “multiple car dealerships trying to purchase a car for $1,000 which they [were] unable to do,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

Around the same time Vitels was killed, the couple threw her belongings down the apartment’s garbage chute, arousing the suspicion of the victim’s neighbors, cops said.

After not hearing from her for several days, Vitels’ son tracked her location through her cell phone, cops said.

An autopsy revealed Vitels died from blunt force trauma to the head, the city’s Medical Examiner said March 15, ruling her death a homicide.

Inside the apartment, officers found signs of a struggle, including a dented and broken sheetrock wall the victim’s head may have struck, police sources said.