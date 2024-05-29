Squad cars hit by vehicle fleeing traffic stop in the Back of the Yards neighborhood

A driver of a gray sedan reversed his car and drove into a squad car before swiping another police vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop overnight in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, Chicago police said.

About 1 a.m., the driver of a gray sedan reversed in the 2700 block of West 47th Street and struck a marked patrol car that was occupied by two officers, police said.

The driver attempted to drive off and struck another patrol unit occupied by two more officers. The car also side swipe a third vehicle before escaping the scene, police said.

An officer inside the first struck squad car suffered a minor injury to the hand and was taken to a local hospital.

Police said the driver of the sedan was fleeing a traffic stop. No one was in custody.