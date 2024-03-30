Spyglass Ridge Winery investigated for bad check, owner disputes claims

Mar. 30—SUNBURY — A dispute about a $24,000 payment between Spyglass Ridge Winery and a production company led to a state police investigation, according to the owner of the winery.

Stonington state police issued a press release Friday noting an investigation into the incident. Police report the investigation began after they received a call on March 27 from the alleged victim's GTLO Productions LLC, of Blue Bell.

Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb said he was aware of the investigation and spoke with state police about the issue.

Webb said the complaint came after a dispute over a check that was provided to the company but that it was not cashed for more than seven weeks after the band, Get The Led Out, a Led Zeppelin tribute band, performed at Spyglass in September.

Get The Led Out has performed at Spyglass on a regular basis over the past eight years, Webb said. GTLO Productions LLC claimed the check they were provided by the winery was not valid.

State police said the investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.

Webb, who is also a Shikellamy school board member, said he has been in contact with the production company about the issue and the two entities were working to get the situation resolved.