From Spy Games to Summits, Here Are 10 Historic Moments in U.S.-North Korean Relations

(SINGAPORE) — President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are to meet in Singapore on Tuesday for a summit that will be the first of its kind between leaders of the rival nations. Ten other historic moments in relations between the United States and North Korea:

Korean War

The two countries fought on opposite sides of a three-year war in the early 1950s that killed millions of people, including 36,000 American soldiers. The war began in June 1950 when North Korean troops poured across the border at the 38th parallel and launched a surprise assault. A weak South Korean military was initially almost driven off the peninsula before the American-led U.N. forces pushed the invaders deep into North Korea. The Chinese military later intervened, pushing the U.N. forces back. The fighting ended with an armistice in July 1953. That armistice has yet to be replaced with a peace treaty, leaving the peninsula in a technical state of war. The United States still stations about 28,500 soldiers in South Korea.

Spy ship captured

In January 1968, North Korean navy boats attacked and captured the USS Pueblo off the North’s east coast. One U.S. sailor was killed and 82 others were captured. They were held in North Korea for 11 months, beaten and interrogated before being released after the chief U.S. negotiator signed a statement acknowledging the ship illegally entered the North’s territorial waters. North Korea puts the Pueblo on display in Pyongyang, making it the only U.S. Navy ship held captive by a foreign country.

North Korean soldiers watch USS Pueblo, which was seized by North Korean navy off the Korean coast near Taedonggang river in Pyongyang, in a photo dated June 22, 2006. More

Ax murder

In the summer of 1976, two American soldiers were hacked to death by ax-wielding North Korean soldiers during a fight over U.S. efforts to trim a poplar tree at Demilitarized Zone that bisects the Koreas. An enraged U.S. responded by flying nuclear-capable B-52 bombers toward the DMZ to intimidate North Korea. Rising animosities eased after then-North Korean leader Kim Il Sung, the late grandfather of Kim Jong Un, expressed regret over the killing. It remains the most notorious bloodshed at the DMZ, which is strewn with mines and barbed-wire fences.

Carter visits North

In June 1994, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter travelled to North Korea via the DMZ and had two rounds of lengthy talks with Kim Il Sung in an effort to resolve an early round of nuclear confrontation. After returning to the South, Cater conveyed Kim Il Sung’s offer for an inter-Korean summit and South Korean President Kim Young-sam accepted. What could have been the Koreas’ first summit fizzed, however, after Kim Il Sung died of a heart attack in July 1994. His son Kim Jong Il inherited power, and he held the Koreas’ first summit in 2000 with then South Korean President Kim Dae-jung.

Then North Korean leader Kim Il Sung, center, poses a photo with former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, third from left, his wife Rosalynn Carter, third from right, and other members who visited North Korea, in this photo dated June 16, 1994. More