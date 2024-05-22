At SPS meeting, Mohammadkhani said she plans to use new RNC role to improve public schools

At the start of the Springfield school board meeting Tuesday, a former board candidate raised questions about member Maryam Mohammadkhani representing Missouri on the Republican National Committee.

The meeting ended, nearly four hours later, with board member Steve Makoski congratulating her for being elected to the post in early May and with Mohammadkhani expressing frustration about the perceived inaction of the board and how she plans to use the RNC role to improve public education.

Mohammadkhani was one of two statewide committee members elected May 4 at a meeting in Greene County. The RNC develops and promotes the Republican brand and its political platform across the country and also helps with fundraising and election strategy.

She and David Lightner, of Jackson County, unseated incumbents including longtime Republican stalwart Gordon Kinne.

In the public comment part of the meeting, Kyler Sherman-Wilkins said he has concerns about the "potential conflict of interest and partisan biases that might arise" from a member of the school board, which is required by state law to be nonpartisan, serving in the partisan RNC role.

"What is most concerning is that during the nomination speech — which I listened to and encourage everyone to listen to — this board member noted that compromise, negotiation and working with the other side to deliver results is a problem because it prevents conservatives from getting all that they want," said Sherman-Wilkins, who made an unsuccessful bid for the board in April. "This stands in stark opposition to a nonpartisan board."

Kyler Sherman-Wilkins

Sherman-Wilkins, an associate professor of sociology at Missouri State University, questioned if the presence of a high-ranking partisan figure could jeopardize the board's ability to make impartial decisions. He argued that board decisions must be based on data and stakeholder input, not ideology.

"Having a nonpartisan board is the bedrock of our community. It is important because it allows the board members to make decisions based on what is in the best interest of the students and the community rather than being swayed by partisan politics," he said.

Sherman-Wilkins acknowledged most individuals have a political bias or party affiliation, which does not disqualify a person from serving on the school board, but argued it was inappropriate for an elected school board member to play such a prominent role in promoting a political party.

"We need folks that are interested in serving our district, not using their position on the school board to engage in political fights and to elevate their standing in a political party," he said. "I call on the board to review their ethics policies and to examine whether enough is being done to ensure that political operatives are not infiltrating the board with the attempt of pushing their political agenda."

He also asked Mohammadkhani to explain how she planned to keep one role from influencing the other.

In the unscripted part of the meeting where the board can comment on any topic, Makoski took time to recognize Mohammadkhani for her new position on the RNC.

Steve Makoski

"It's a really advantageous situation where it could benefit not just Springfield Public Schools ... but all of the school districts because you're in a position where many of the lawmakers will be making decisions that can benefit the education system that we have," Makoski said during a part set aside at the end of the meeting for board comments on any topic. "They do it all the time."

Makoski added: "Rather than the negative connotations, I would say that you go girl. I think that's really a fantastic opportunity for Missourians and the school districts to benefit from the position in which you're going to take up."

In response, Mohammadkhani talked about the RNC role and what she hoped to accomplish but noted she had not initially planned to bring it up.

"I have never let politics enter into the boardroom. I have been beating the drum on technology, on curriculum, on mental health, on discipline, everything. And my focus has been to educate children to the best of our ability, collectively, and using public funds ... in the most responsible way so that we have young adults that can read, that can write, they can do math, they can have autonomy, they can have self-respect, so they can realize their dreams," she said.

"And if working to make that happen makes me political, then so be it."

Mohammadkhani then turned her attention to the board and her failed attempt in January to persuade the rest of the board to support a bill that, if approved, would have stripped the Missouri Board of Education of the authority to use student test scores, or any other measure, to accredit schools.

"We sit back and do nothing. I mean, we did nothing. I tried to bring some legislation, get us to rally around and do something for the kids in public schools, not just in SPS but all over Missouri. I did it last year, I did it this year but we did nothing," she said.

She has previously questioned the hiring of a legislative liaison or lobbyist to advocate for the district's legislative platform — a set of positions she described as "lukewarm" — in Jefferson City.

The new Springfield school board poses for a photo before the April 9, 2024 meeting. From left: members Steve Makoski, Judy Brunner, Danielle Kincaid, Susan Provance, Superintendent Grenita Lathan, members Shurita Thomas-Tate, Maryam Mohammadkhani and Kelly Byrne.

Board member Kelly Byrne championed the revisions to that document this year, which won the support of the rest of the board.

"It was super broad, it was nice, it was better than what it was, but it didn't get the job done," she said. "We hire a lobbyist. I haven't seen the guy in a year. I asked about him. Nobody seems to really see him. I don't know what's going on but it's like a box that we checked off and that's done."

Mohammadkhani said she was surprised to learn Lathan wrote a letter to Gov. Mike Parson, asking him not to sign the omnibus education legislation, Senate Bill 727, but noted Parson did anyway.

More: Gov. Parson signs omnibus education bill despite pleas from hundreds of MO school leaders

She cited an opinion piece written by Mary Byrne, a former political candidate and opponent of critical race theory and common core curriculum, who described the legislation as "a veiled effort to profit education entrepreneurs at the expense of transparency to Missouri taxpayers."

"No legislation has moved forward to help public schools, to help the regulations — we are effectively being strangulated by regulations — and nothing is being done," Mohammadkhani said.

"So I don't know who else is going to help these kids. I don't know what to do, so thank you, Mr. Makoski, because by golly, I am trying my darnedest. You know, I come up against a wall, I can't get it done, I will find another path."

She added: "I am going to find a way to get these kids the help they need, the quality education that they deserve, and I appreciate you recognizing that."

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Maryam Mohammadkhani plans to use RNC role to improve public schools