SPS board does not call for censure during discussion of Thomas-Tate's ethics violation

Shurita Thomas-Tate was elected to the Springfield school board in April 2020. She was re-elected in 2023 and is currently the longest-serving member.

A month before the Springfield school board publicly discussed the ethics violation of Shurita Thomas-Tate, a fellow board member cited "public outcry" in asking if she was going to be reprimanded by the governing body.

"Following the public input and publicity, are you censuring board member Tate?" board member Steve Makoski wrote in a May 13 email to board officers. "We've not heard a word from board leadership."

In a follow-up email May 27, Makoski asked that the matter be placed on the agenda of the next board meeting — which was June 11 — and it was.

"Our board at that time can determine how to address this matter as the public requested to include censure should a vote prevail to do so," he wrote to board president Danielle Kincaid and vice president Judy Brunner.

The motion to censure was never made but the June 11 board discussion, which lasted an hour, took different turns. There were questions about "self-dealing" and allegations that other members had slipped up on campaign finance and public disclosure reports.

There were also questions about the role of the board to enforce its own policy compared to the broader authority of the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Steve Makoski

From the start of the discussion, Makoski sought to draw comparisons between the ethics violation of Thomas-Tate — which involved not filing required reports — and a situation in February 2023 involving board member Maryam Mohammadkhani, who was removed as vice president days after allegations were raised about her behavior during a student event.

"What I wanted to actually create here is a contrast and a comparison of what happened in 2023 to today where we actually provided a board member the opportunity rather than blindsiding a board member, which I think shows our growth and our development as professionals on this board," Makoski said at the meeting.

"Yes, there was an outcry on both situations and the public needed to hear."

Makoski and board members Maryam Mohammadkhani and Kelly Byrne called on Thomas-Tate to answer for what happened. Kincaid, Brunner and new member Susan Provance acknowledged the violation but noted the matter was investigated and settled by the Missouri Ethics Commission.

"This board needs to show that we are aboveboard," Makoski said.

The MEC ruled in mid-March, as part of a consent order, that Thomas-Tate violated state statute and district policy by failing to file financial disclosure reports for 2020 and 2021. She was ordered to pay a fine, file required reports, and comply with state statute and board policy.

J. Michael Hasty, with the Queen City Watchdog group, had a press conference in February 2023 calling for school board member Shurita Thomas-Tate's resignation and alleging a conflict of interested with the nonprofit Ujima Language and Literacy.

The investigation was prompted by a complaint filed by J. Michael Hasty in early 2023, when Thomas-Tate was in a hotly contested race for reelection, which she narrowly won.

Thomas-Tate, an associate professor at Missouri State University, founded a nonprofit called Ujima Language and Literacy. In the complaint, Hasty alleged she had not adequately disclosed her relationship with the nonprofit, which has received money from Springfield Public Schools, or recused herself from votes.

Her role with Ujima and her votes on Ujima-related agenda items were not mentioned by MEC as a problem — only the failure to file the reports. However, the MEC does not investigate some parts of complaints if they are filed too close to the election.

Hasty and his group, the Queen City Watchdog, have repeatedly criticized Thomas-Tate, calling on her to step down and saying she was "unfit" to serve.

Hasty made an unsuccessful bid for Springfield City Council and picked up a packet to run for school board but did not get enough signatures to appear on the ballot. He is currently running to represent District 135 in the Missouri House against incumbent State Rep. Betsy Fogle.

His group posted a video in early 2023 showing Thomas-Tate stands for the Pledge of Allegiance in board meetings but does not say the words. Part of that video was later used in a political attack ad on KYTV, paid for by the SWMO Forward PAC, that accused Thomas-Tate of hating "American values."

Thomas-Tate referred to the MEC complaint filed by Hasty as "a witch hunt."

"I've looked on his (Queen City Watchdog) website and the things written about me on that website is a witch hunt. It is not just he's concerned about the nonprofit and the money," she said. "No, they have said some horrible things about me on that site."

'Other members who made mistakes'

In starting the June 11 discussion, Makoski argued the board has a role separate from the MEC to ensure its policies are followed. He referenced policy BFA, which outlines board member ethics, and policy BBFA about board member conflict of interest and financial disclosure.

Provance questioned if a separate board discussion was warranted.

"When the Missouri Ethics Commission settled the situation, to me, that was the highest point we take it to. In essence, the are the Supreme Court in issues like that so when they cleared it, I felt it was fine," she said. "I'm comfortable with the settlement decision."

At the April 9 meeting, new Springfield school board member Susan Provance listens to a speaker.

Provance said she does not want to be part of a situation where it appears one person is being targeted.

"If it is so deemed that one person should be scrutinized then I think that maybe we all should held accountable for our positions, our stances, our words that could be misinterpreted or could be correctly interpreted as in violation of what a board member should do," she said.

Makoski noted there had been "more than 20 emails" from the public, media coverage, and interest from talk radio in the ethics violation.

"I thought it would important that we provide advance notice that way Dr. Tate could actually address any concerns that maybe the public might have and that the public can hear," he said.

Brunner said many of the emails sent to the board used the same language.

"They all had a very familiar ring to them, which made me wonder if it wasn't a coordinated effort," she said, adding: "I don't know that to be the case."

Judy Brunner

She also questioned allowing local talk radio chatter to influence the board agenda. Makoski has been a guest host on KWTO and both Mohammadkhani and Byrne have been guests.

"As far as talk radio is concerned, that is irrelevant to me," she said. "I respect the people who listen to it. I respect the people that do the broadcasting but ... if any of us here are going to be sensitive in terms of what radio says about any of us or let that drive our agenda here at the board meeting, I think that's a mistake."

Brunner noted Thomas-Tate was "not the only board member" who has missed a reporting deadline. Kincaid then went into more detail.

"I'm not excited that we're up here throwing stones but here we are and we know the verse," she said.

Kincaid said she cannot find personal financial disclosure forms for some board members, which must be filed annually, and others were late or contained errors. She said there are members who serve on the boards of local nonprofits that also receive funds from the district.

She also alleged that as candidates, members failed to put "paid for" information on campaign signage.

"I have made missteps. I have done things that ... could probably be couched as somehow violating board policy," she said. "I admit that. I think we all have."

A couple of board members asked for more details on those alleged infractions.

"From what I've found there are other members who made mistakes on their personal financial disclosure forms and I do intend to notify them personally of the mistakes that I've found ... and then allow them to fix them," Kincaid said. "I am not going to file an MEC complaint against them."

Kincaid, who made the motion in early 2023 to remove Mohammadkhani as vice president, rejected the comparison with the ethics violation of Thomas-Tate.

"There is a difference between a board member who has created a nonprofit in our community to increase ... literacy and a board member who interrupted an educational situation in our community," she said.

Thomas-Tate said she felt the requested discussion of her ethics violation "was an orchestrated effort to get tit-for-tat for what happened ... with Maryam in 2023."

"These two situations are not congruent. Mine was investigated. It came to a conclusion. I rectified the conclusion. It was all public record. It was reported in the paper. There is no additional information beyond that," she said.

Questions about 'self-dealing'

Several board members asked Thomas-Tate to explain why she repeatedly said she had not benefited financially from Ujima. A 2021 tax form filed by the nonprofit showed she was paid $2,963 for that calendar year.

She issued a statement at the time but spoke about it it more detail at the meeting.

More: 'Watchdog' organizer seeks apology, reprimand of SPS board member over undisclosed payment

"Yes, I did get less than $3,000 from Ujima in 2021 after the pandemic when I couldn't hire anyone to work because of COVID," she said.

She said in addition to what the nonprofit was able to raise privately through grants and donations, the district gave $1,000 in 2021, $2,000 in 2022, $3,000 in 2023, $5,000 in 2023 and are slated to receive $6,500 for 2025.

"The increase is related to the fact that we went from serving about 15 kids to now when we have 60 kids that we serve and I hire high schoolers and paid them to be camp counselors," she said, noting that except for that one year, "I still don't get paid."

Maryam Mohammadkhani

Mohammadkhani said she asked for access to the district's legal counsel because she had a question about "self-dealing," which is part of policy BBFA. She also asked Thomas-Tate to recuse herself from any future votes involving Ujima.

"This is about maintaining the integrity of this board and its operations," she said.

She said her questions about "self-dealing" are broader than this situation.

"I want legal counsel involved because I have a concern ... under self-dealing which has to do with board members accepting gifts. All of us — well, maybe not all of us, I don't know about you Mrs. Provance — but the rest of us have, at some point, accepted gifts from vendors who we do or attempt to do business with," she said. "So I would like that looked at again."

'Best of intentions with Ujima'

Amid all the back-and-forth, board members signaled strong support for Ujima and appreciation for Thomas-Tate's role in creating the nonprofit.

The program promotes literacy in children through family reading events and summer camps.

Thomas-Tate said she founded the program in 2015, initially as a way to provide a hands-on learning experience for the graduate students in her school-age language and literacy course. The first literacy fair at the Bartley-Decatur Neighborhood Center was poorly attended.

Rebekah Fewell reads to her children Vivian, 2, and Julian, 3, during a Ujima program meeting at the Bartley-Decatur Neighborhood Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Ujima is a community-led literacy effort that is run with the help of volunteers and several community partners.

To improve attendance at the next event, they knocked on doors to invite families. Thomas-Tate also paid for pizza and materials.

"I told my students in order for us to get traction in this community, we have show them that we're here to stay and we are not just here to benefit from them. This is a mutually beneficial relationship," she said. "That is what Ujima is, it is a Swahili word that means collective work and responsibility. We work together to solve each other's problems."

The first partner was the Springfield NAACP but then other community groups, and the school district, got involved to support the work.

Thomas-Tate said she eventually created the nonprofit and a board was formed to oversee the program. "My board started to raise funds and started to get grant money and we had two board members, in particular, who put in some substantial amount of their own money."

Kelly Byrne

In his opening statements, Makoski praised the creation of Ujima. "It serves our people, our kids, well. It helps these kids become better readers."

Brunner said: "Ujima is an organization that is, at its heart, trying to help kids read better and that, to me, says everything."

Byrne said he wanted to make clear his issue is not with Ujima.

"I think Dr. Thomas-Tate has 100% of the best intentions with Ujima and everything she does and everything around this matter, I think intentions were pure and I think that I do admire and respect what she does with Ujima and giving of her time and resources to help educate kids," he said. "I think that's very admirable. Intentions don't always lead to the right choices, though."

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield school board doesn't seek censure of Shurita Thomas-Tate