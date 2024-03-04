Is your sprinkler system set for daylight saving time?

As many already know, Saturday night is when we will turn our clocks ahead one hour. Daylight-saving time impacts not only your programmed watering start-and-stop times, the time change may also mean changes to your local watering restrictions so that you water your lawn and landscape properly, free of fines.

To prevent timed watering problems, the Southwest Florida Water Management District is reminding residents to check the timers on their irrigation system controllers this weekend, which is the beginning of daylight saving time. Part of Lake County is under SWFTMD's jurisdiction; other residents are under the St. Johns River Management District.

The time change is also a good time to make sure irrigation system timers are set correctly to ensure that the systems operate consistently with year-round water conservation measures, SWFTMD said in a public service announcement.

Twice-per-week lawn watering schedules remain in effect for portions of Charlotte, Highlands and Lake counties; Dunnellon and The Villages in Marion County; and a portion of Gasparilla Island in Lee County.

"Know and follow your local watering restrictions, but don’t water just because it’s your day," SWFTMD says.

Irrigate your lawn when it shows signs of stress from lack of water. Pay attention to signs of stressed grass: Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least one-third of your yard; grass blades appear blue-gray and grass blades do not spring back, leaving footprints on the lawn for several minutes after walking on it.

For additional information about water conservation, please visit the district’s website at WaterMatters.org/Conservation.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Is your sprinkler system set for Daylight Savings Time?