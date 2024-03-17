Springtime brings with it happiness, Easter and 4-H registration deadline

In the joy which comes at Easter, lies the happiness of spring. Gone are the snows of winter, new life comes to everything, no matter what the problems which beset us all year long. Happiness is still contagious. In the heart there comes a song.

We certainly have been blessed with winter weather we have been given. The children probably will not agree, because there have not been many school closures.

I have enjoyed the daffodils and crocus blooms. They are so refreshing. Our neighbor’s magnolia is lovely. I haven’t checked the ones at the courthouse yet.

National 4-H Club Week was celebrated last week with many of our Junior Leaders attending the state conference at Ohio State University and exchanging ideas and enjoying the Plow-Boy Prom.

The 4-H membership deadline is April 1 for those ages 5 to 18. What a golden opportunity for our youth to be involved in extracurricular activities.

Those Clover Buds, ages 5 to 8, are so much fun. Last year we had 80 in attendance. It took a lot of macaroni and hot dogs to fill them up, but what fun to watch them and listen to their chatter. Oh, to have their energy.

The Muskingum Fair opens at 10 a.m. Aug.11 with a worship service led by the Junior Leaders.

Thank you to those of you who contributed 15,720 pounds of canned food last year to fill the stock trailer parked along the back fence by the sheep barn. Muskingum County placed third in the state for collection.

Let’s see if we can’t win first place this year. It will help to fill the shelves at Christ’s Table and please director Keely Warden greatly. Let’s make the best better.

Dorothy Montgomery is a former teacher, 4-H adviser and county commissioner.

