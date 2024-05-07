Springs Utilities works to restore power after wind damage

(COLORADO SPRINGS)– Several schools and businesses were affected by power outages on Monday, May 6, after fierce winds resulted in damage to power lines and property. Around 3,100 Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) customers were still without power Monday night, and Springs Utilities said crews are working overnight to make repairs.

On Monday morning, high winds left over 10,000 people without power. Luckily Springs Utilities is working hard to restore power.

Skyway Elementary School will not have school on Tuesday after a power pole and power lines fell on portion of the building. Luckily, no one was injured, but Skyway Elementary is still without power as well as neighboring homes.

No classes Tuesday after power pole falls on school

“Behind me was a transmission and distribution line that was affected by around these 100 miles-an-hour wind gusts, and our crews have worked to restore a lot of power in the area,” said Alex Trefry, with Springs Utilities.

In addition to schools, several businesses with no power had to close on Monday, costing them thousands of dollars in lost revenue.

“Today was a kick in the gut for a small business for sure,” said Andy Schlesinger, the co-owner of Exchange Coffee. The owner of the downtown springs eatery and coffee shop said it is going to take close to two months to recover from the lost revenue.

“As a small business, we count on every day… and losing the revenue for one day hurts us a lot. You know, this is, this is our payroll week,” said Schlesinger.

After working tirelessly all day on Monday, Springs Utilities said power had been restored for most of their customers.

“With any extremely high wind event like we’re experiencing today, it’s something that we prepare for and that we’re ready for. Similar to as I spoke to right here, where just today we’ve restored that power to over 70% of the customers that experienced that outage,” said Trefry.

Springs Utilities said it had to wait on many of the repairs that require bucket trucks, as the trucks cannot operate until the wind is less that 35 mph.

As for what to do if you spot a downed power line, Springs Utilities urges the community to use caution, and let the professionals handle it.

“If a customer notices a downed power line, please do not approach it. Please make sure that you are calling our customer service number. Always treat it as a live wire,” said Trefry.

Call Springs Utilities Customer Service Line at (719) 448-4800.

