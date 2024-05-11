Springs Utilities presents “State of the Utility” June 6

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On June 6, 2024, Colorado Springs Utilities will host a public open house to reveal its plans for the future. The event will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at COS City Hub, 4304 Austin Bluffs Parkway, in Colorado Springs.

Springs Utilities is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The utility industry is undergoing major changes nationwide which will have “significant impacts” on water and energy services and how these services are delivered to the public.

“As a community-owned utility deeply rooted in our city for 100 years, it’s critical that our path ahead is completely transparent,” said Chief Executive Officer Travas Deal. “So, as we embark on this journey to secure safe, clean, and reliable water and energy resources for the next 100 years, it’s important that we share these plans with as many of our customers as possible.”

The event, which Deal called “State of the Utility: A Sustainable Future Built on a Legacy of Service” will include an open house and formal presentation.

Open House (2:30 – 3:30 p.m.)

Engage with Springs Utilities leadership and employees.

Explore exhibits showcasing the organization’s latest projects, future plans, customer resources, employment opportunities, and more.

Presentation (3:30 – 4:30 p.m.)

Gain insights into the organization’s strategic plans and initiatives.

Hear updates on key projects.

Learn how technology will enhance customer service and experience.

