Springs Utilities offers increased rebates for upgrades

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Utilities’ (Springs Utilities) customers considering making home efficiency improvements can take advantage of improved residential rebates in 2024.

According to Springs Utilities, 90 percent of homes in the U.S. are under-insulated. Colorado Springs homeowners can get up to $1,500 combined in rebates for upgrading attic and wall insulation. Average insulation upgrades can reach between $2,000 and $4,000 in price, but the cost is quickly offset by a 15 percent reduction in heating and cooling expenses.

In addition to insulation rebates, Springs Utilities is offering rebates on high-efficiency heat pumps of up to $2,000, and rebates on ENERGY STAR furnaces of up to $500. Homeowners who upgrade to a heat pump water heater can get $750 in return, and ENERGY STAR gas water heaters are eligible for $100 rebates.

Other options to reduce utility bills through rebates include installing smart thermostats, efficient toilets, and irrigation equipment.

