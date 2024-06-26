Springfield's Hamra releases first TV ad in Democratic primary for Missouri governor

This week, Springfield's Mike Hamra became the first Missouri Democrat running for governor to release a TV ad ahead of the August primary.

Hamra is one of five candidates on the Aug. 6 ballot and the Democrat with the most votes will face the winner of a crowded Republican field — with nine candidates — in November.

In the primary, Hamra will face fellow Springfieldian Crystal Quade, minority leader of the Missouri House, plus Eric Morrison, of Lee's Summit; Hollis Laster, of Normandy; and Sheryl Gladney, of St. Charles.

Hamra's ad titled "Big Change" will run on TV in the Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield markets and on different digital platforms across the state.

The ad highlights Hamra's family and roots in southwest Missouri and leans heavily on his background. He is CEO of Hamra Enterprises — started in 1975 when Sam F. Hamra, founder and chairman, entered a franchise agreement with Wendy’s International for a restaurant on Sunshine Street.

The candidate eventually took over the company. Under Hamra's leadership, the company grew from 26 locations to nearly 200 and now has nearly 7,400 employees — including 2,000 in Missouri.

"I’ve always said that for our business to do well, our employees must do well too," Hamra said in the campaign ad. "With today’s high costs, it’s hard to get ahead. I try to give my workers a chance to build a better life."

The ad shows Hamra interacting with employees, who take turns explaining benefits provided by the company. For example, Hamra Enterprises provides tuition assistance for college, rewards student workers for good grades, offers healthcare and retirement benefits to full-time workers and helps employees buy their first homes.

In the ad, Hamra said he will be a "different kind of governor" and touts changes he will work to achieve. He vowed to try and lower the cost of insurance and prescription drugs and pass an amendment to the Missouri Constitution to restore abortion rights.

The quarterly campaign finance reports filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission show Hamra had raised by April more than $1.2 million, contributing at least $500,000 to his own campaign. His campaign treasurer is chocolatier and entrepreneur Shawn Askinosie.

At the same point in April, Quade had raised nearly $747,000. Her campaign treasurer is former state representative Sara Lampe.

The primary ballot also includes one Libertarian Bill Slantz, of St. Charles and nine Republicans. They include State Sen. Bill Eigel, Weldon Springs; Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, St. Louis; Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Bolivar; plus Darrell Leon McClanahan III, Milo; Jeremy Gundel, Washburn; Robert James Olson, Springfield; Chris Wright, Joplin; Darren Grant, Maryland Heights; and Amber Thomsen, Hollister.

