Springfield woman charged in connection with Middle Tennessee 5-year-old's 2023 death

A Springfield woman has been charged in connection to the death of a 5-year-old boy in Cheatham County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Shannon Leigh Elliott, 26, is facing two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated child abuse.

TBI said a grand jury returned an indictment against Elliott on Monday. She was arrested and booked into the Cheatham County Jail on $1 million bond.

Police found Turner Simpkins dead inside his home on Poplar Ridge Road in Chapmansboro in July. The child died of blunt force injuries and malnourishment, an autopsy found.

Police said Elliott is the girlfriend of the child's father.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee woman charged after 5-year-old's Cheatham County death