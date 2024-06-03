Springfield woman believed to be mother of stabbing victim arrested for first-degree murder

A woman Springfield police believed to be the mother of a stabbing victim from Saturday was arrested for first-degree murder.

Julie E. Marshall, 41, is awaiting formal charges by the Sangamon County State's Attorney's office. She is being held at the Sangamon County Jail.

Springfield Police found Michael Gristy, 23, with stab wounds in a vehicle in the 2500 block of North Grand Avenue East shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Gristy was taken to HSHS St. John's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead by emergency room personnel.

Springfield Police Deputy Chief Sara Pickford said Marshall was called to a residence in the 3000 block of Louise Lane by Gristy's girlfriend. There was a disturbance going on between Gristy and his girlfriend, though Pickford did not elaborate.

The stabbing happened inside the residence, Pickford said. There were other people present inside and outside of the residence.

Pickford said in police questioning that Marshall referred to herself as Gristy's "mom."

Marshall was located by officers in the 1200 block of North Daniel Avenue shortly after the stabbing. She was taken in for questioning and arrested.

Marshall was also arrested for unlawful use of a weapon.

Pickford said Gristy was able to drive himself the short distance from Louise Lane to North Grand. There was no one else in the vehicle, she added.

