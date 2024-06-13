Springfield woman accused of intentionally striking 3 people with car in Dayton

Jun. 12—A Springfield woman indicted June 4 is accused of intentionally striking three people with a car last month following an argument in Dayton.

Ka'Mauri Tucker, 23, was arraigned Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for six counts of felonious assault.

There was a fight the night of May 2 in the parking lot Willowwood Drive behind Edwin Joel Brown Middle School when Tucker reportedly got into a vehicle and drove into the crowd, striking three people, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

The three people hit were taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

An arrest warrant with a nationwide radius was issued for Tucker following her indictment, court records show.

She was arrested Monday by Dayton police, jail records show.