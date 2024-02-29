Springfield water bills to increase starting Friday. Here's everything you need to know

City Water, Light and Power ratepayers will notice a 32% increase on their water bills soon, with those rates set to go up 32% more in 2025.

An annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) for water, sewer and trash adjustment will be applied each year starting in 2026. That CPI has been averaging about 4%.

City Council members approved the hike on a 7-3 vote at its Feb. 20 meeting.

Here's the rundown.

City Water, Light and Power ratepayers will notice a 32% increase on their water bills soon after the Springfield City Council passed an ordinance on Feb. 20.

What rate increases might look like

Friday's water rate increase amounts to about 15 cents per day. For a household using on average five units (on 5/8-inch meters), or 3,740 gallons of water a month, the bill would go from $14.78 to $19.51. In Year 2, that bill would go to $25.75.

Ratepayers can calculate their new bill by multiplying their current rate by 1.32, said CWLP spokeswoman Amber Sabin.

When will I first see the increase in my bill?

The increase will be reflected on bills arriving in April.

Why you are paying more

According to CWLP, about half of the additional $15 to $18 million anticipated to be raised by the hikes would go towards addressing water main breaks and a state-mandated replacement of lead water service lines. It also will go towards shoring up the utility's depleted Water Fund.

Illinois is one of three states that mandates lead service line replacement, although there is a federal plan afoot.

Under the state mandate, the city might be required to install 500 lead lines per year by 2027.

The cost to the city will be about $150 million for switching out lead lines with copper lines.

Chief Engineer for CWLP Doug Brown answers questions during the City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Springfield.

How CWLP rates stack up

Even with the rate increase, CWLP officials said the municipal utility has some of the lowest rates in the state.

According to a chart provided by CWLP, a customer using five units of water per month on a 5/8-inch in Chatham would be paying $64.84 or more than triple what a CWLP customer pays. Chatham is on the South Sangamon Water Commission.

A Decatur customer would pay $33.29 per month. A Normal customer would pay $59.92 per month.

Payment plans

If a customer gets behind on a bill, they can request a payment plan, Sabin said. Likewise, a customer can set up a level payment plan to pay the same amount each month.

Those requests can be made through Customer Service by calling 217-789-2030.

CWLP's Energy Services Office can help customers reduce their water usage and assist with finding and fixing water leaks.

Historic hike

According to CWLP's chief engineer Doug Brown, the last water rate increase was 13 years ago.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Water bills to increase in Springfield March 1. What you need to know