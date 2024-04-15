Springfield teen to be tried as an adult in fatal drive-by shooting of Chaviz Nguyen

Chaviz Nguyen, 26, was shot and killed in November 2023 in downtown Springfield.

A Springfield teenager will be tried as an adult for his alleged role in the November 2023 drive-by shooting death of Chaviz Nguyen, an incident that also injured the victim's pregnant girlfriend.

One of three alleged shooters the case, Timothy S. Hester, 17, had initially faced first-degree murder and other felony gun charges in juvenile court. The charges were upgraded to adult on April 11 after a certification process.

Elysha Bedell, 19, is in Greene County Jail on the same charges without bond. The third alleged shooter, a juvenile, is awaiting a certification ruling that could also put him through the adult justice system.

Hester, who has remained in custody since last year's arrest, has a bond hearing on April 22.

Bedell, 26, was a passenger in a car driven by his girlfriend that was reportedly ambushed on Grant Avenue near College Street by a vehicle full of teenagers on Nov. 13, 2023. Dozens of bullets from multiple guns were reportedly fired into Bedell's vehicle, killing the former Parkview and Lincoln University football player.

His girlfriend, who was 29 weeks pregnant at the time, survived multiple gunshot wounds.

The motive for the shooting, according to a witness, was due to an "ongoing disturbance" between Bedell and a friend of Nguyen's. Members of the victim's family said there were no ties between Nguyen and the alleged shooters.

