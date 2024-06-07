Springfield teen sentenced to 20 years for 2023 murder tied to drug deal

Peyton A. Lafferty was sentenced Friday to 20 years in prison for the June 15, 2023, shooting death of 22-year-old Jason Walker. It was a Springfield homicide that reportedly stemmed from a cocaine-related exchange.

Lafferty, 19, accepted a plea deal in Judge Kaiti Greenwade's courtroom, pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree murder for prosecutors dropping counts of armed criminal action and delivery of a controlled substance.

A jury trial was slated to begin Monday before Lafferty changed his plea to guilty.

What happened the night of the shooting

According to a probable cause statement filed by Springfield police, Lafferty told investigators that he planned to provide $200 worth of cocaine to Walker at the 3400 block of South Virginia Avenue in exchange for clothes and shoes. Around 11:23 p.m., SPD responded to a shots-fired call at the residence.

Lafferty told police, according to the police report, that he was unarmed when Walker became frustrated during the attempted deal and pulled a gun. The two struggled for Walker's gun before he was shot, Lafferty told police, but investigators later determined that Lafferty had brought the gun inside the home.

Four hours after leaving the residence, police said Lafferty was stopped at a gas station after fitting the descriptions provided by a witness where the shooting occurred. After questioning Lafferty, who was at 18 at the time, police said they were no longer suspicious of the teen until he asked police a question.

"(Lafferty) asked me if this was about the shooting. He then named the victim and stated he had known him in school," the officer wrote in the police report. "I found this statement suspicious, as only the parent and grandparent of the victim had been notified of his death, his name had not been released to the media and it had only happened a few hours prior."

After further examination of the crime scene in the aftermath of the shooting, Lafferty's name was reportedly on a prescription pill bottle found at the residence that contained cocaine, a piece of evidence that helped prosecutors tie Lafferty to the shooting.

Walker attended Nixa High School and Ozarks Community College before his death and, according to his obituary, had a love for his family, friends, clothes and basketball.

"He did not hesitate to defend his positions on politics, religion, or social conventions," Walker's obituary said. "Had his life continued, he would have been a force with which to be reckoned."

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield teen sentenced to 20 years for 2023 murder of Jason Walker