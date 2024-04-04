Springfield schools order 31,500 viewing glasses for Monday's partial solar eclipse

Ann Wallenmeyer has fond memories of stepping outside to see her first solar eclipse in the eighth grade. Over the past year, she's been busy preparing activities to make next week's eclipse an equally memorable experience for Springfield students.

On Monday, Springfield will experience a partial solar eclipse around 1:54 p.m. Several organizations, businesses and schools, including Springfield Public Schools, are gearing up for the event.

Wallenmeyer, SPS' science curriculum facilitator, began ordering 31,500 eclipse viewing glasses for students, faculty and staff last summer.

Each school's principal has determined how his or her school will navigate viewing the eclipse with students, Wallenmeyer said. Most schools will have sent permission slips home with parents to indicate whether or not they are okay with their students viewing the eclipse.

As far as planning eclipse-themed activities, Wallenmeyer said she was fortunately able to recycle several from the previous solar eclipse in 2017. In addition to hands-on science activities, Wallenmeyer said she has also written eclipse-related curriculum that can be used in subjects like math, reading and social studies. Specifically, she referenced resources like the American Academy of Ophthalmology, NASA and Missouri Department of Conservation.

Wallenmeyer said one of her favorite activities involves using a pinhole camera to look at the eclipse indirectly. Using cardstock, aluminum foil, tape, and pins or paperclips, students can make their own pinhole cameras. The Springfield-Greene County Library District is visiting several Springfield Public Schools to hand out pinhole cameras, Wallenmeyer said.

"It's an experience that students will not soon forget," Wallenmeyer said about the eclipse. "It's these experiences that really get kids hooked and excited about science. They want to ask questions, which them asking questions is how they learn. I think this is a great teachable moment for that."

As in 2017, Springfield is only experiencing a partial solar eclipse on Monday. A total solar eclipse is when the moon's shadow completely covers the sun. Areas that experience a total solar eclipse — in this case southeast Missouri — are said to be in the path of totality. Wallenmeyer said in Springfield, about 97% of the moon's shadow will cover the sun.

When it comes to preparing for the solar eclipse, Springfield organizations aren't planning anything unusual. Since the area isn't expecting as much traffic as the southeast part of the state, the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management is not making special preparations for the partial solar eclipse, Director Larry Woods said.

Make sure to wear viewing glasses — even during a partial eclipse

Although Springfield is experiencing a partial solar eclipse, folks should still wear viewing glasses, or solar viewers, when looking at the sky. These glasses, which appear similar to movie theater 3D glasses, feature lenses that are darker than the average pair of sunglasses.

The NASA website states that solar viewers should comply with the ISO 12312-2 international standard. To ensure solar viewers meet this standard, check the temples, where this information should be printed. The standard may also be written as "ISO 12312-12" or "ISO 12312-2:2015."

While NASA does not endorse a certain brand of solar viewers, the agency does provide a list of different approved suppliers on its website at eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety/viewers-filters.

If viewing the solar eclipse with a camera, binoculars or telescope, these require different types of solar filters. Solar viewers on their own are not enough. Special solar filters should be placed over the camera, binocular or telescope lenses for utmost safety.

Universities, colleges to host free viewing parties

In addition to SPS, Missouri State University and Ozarks Technical Community College are also celebrating the eclipse.

Missouri State's solar eclipse viewing party kicks off at 1 p.m. at the Robert W. Plaster Stadium on Monday. The party will feature free snacks and games. The first 1,000 attendees will receive a free pair of viewing glasses.

OTC's eclipse viewing party is from noon to 3 p.m. on the Student Plaza on Monday. The party will feature the Don Toño food truck, live music, and space-themed snacks and activities hosted by the Physical Sciences Department, STEM Club and Office of Student Engagement. Free eclipse glasses will be provided.

More: Wear green, red during the April 8 solar eclipse to experience the Purkinje Effect

Department of Natural Resources unveils new state park

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is hosting a grand opening for a new state park on Monday between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eleven Point National Wild and Scenic River is located at 10418 State Highway Y in Couch, which is about two hours and 45 minutes southeast of Springfield.

The state park will only be open on Monday, as the Department of Natural Resources continues to develop the park's long-range plan. Following the eclipse, a 30-day comment period will begin April 7, available on the Missouri State Parks website.

Best places to see the solar eclipse

NASA predicts that the best location in Missouri for viewing in the eclipse's path of totality will be in Poplar Bluff at 2 p.m. Poplar Bluff and other southeast Missouri towns are hosting eclipse viewing activities.

Greta Cross is the trending topics reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretacrossphoto. Story idea? Email her at gcross@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield will experience partial solar eclipse Monday afternoon