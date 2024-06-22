Springfield Regional Arts Council distributes $215,000 in annual Arts & Culture Grants

Recipients of the Springfield Regional Arts Council’s Arts & Culture Grants gathered at The Creamery during June’s First Friday Art Walk to hear their grants announced.

The Springfield Regional Arts Council announced the recipients of the 2024 Arts & Culture Grants in partnership with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and the Jeannette L. Musgrave Foundation.

A total of $215,000 was granted to 25 organizations in Springfield and around the region. The pool of applicants was significant, with 45 applications received and a total of $493,703 requested.

This grant program is funded through a portion of the City of Springfield’s hotel/motel tax collection allocated to the SRAC with additional funding made possible by the CFO and the Musgrave Foundation.

The SRAC and the CFO have partnered to distribute Arts & Culture Funds since 2013. This year the tax funding was increased, growing from $65,000 in 2023 to $215,000 this year.

Eligibility was also expanded through a new multi-year Operating Support category. Recipients in this category will be eligible for $20,000 annually for three years. The SRAC aims to help lift the burden of operating costs to allow organizations to focus on mission-based work and build lasting sustainability.

“It has long been the goal of the SRAC to expand the pool of local funding available to the arts and culture sector in southwest Missouri,” said Leslie Forrester, executive director of the SRAC. “All of the organizations we are celebrating are deeply dedicated to their community and work hard every day to serve their missions. We are delighted to provide more investment in their work and to see the inspiring results.”

“Supporting the arts with grants is vital to improving the quality of life in Springfield and our region,” said Bridget Dierks, vice president of programs for the CFO, which also administers grantmaking for the Musgrave Foundation in partnership with US Bank Private Wealth Management. “We are grateful to partner with the SRAC and the Musgrave Foundation to support these organizations.”

The 2024 Arts & Culture Operating Support grant recipients are KSMU, Moxie Cinema, Ozarks Lyric Opera, Sculpture Walk Springfield, and the Springfield Art Museum.

The 2024 Arts & Culture Programming Support grant recipients are:

American Indian Center of Springfield, $10,000, to support the Art of Indigenous Culture program;

Boys & Girls Club of Springfield, $10,000, to support the Pencil & Play Youth Outreach Project;

CORO, $2,500, to support the 2024 Young Arts Program;

Heartland Opera Theatre, Joplin, $5,000, to produce accessible theatre productions of new and classical works;

History Museum on the Square, $5,000;

MOJO (Missouri Jazz Orchestra) at Gillioz, $5,000, to create immersive educational experiences that celebrate local heritage, culture and history through walking tours;

Missouri Philharmonic Orchestra, $7,500, to support programming expansion with Springfield Public Schools for an April 2025 concert;

Moon City Press, $7,000, to support local literary arts through a diverse reading series;

Nixa Downtown Revitalization Committee, $8,797, to support materials, labor and programming for downtown murals;

Ozarks Film Foundry, $5,000, to pay instructors and support marketing for a 2024 film festival;

OTC Fine Arts, $3,000, to fund a field trip each semester for students enrolled in fine arts courses;

Plotline, $6,603, to support in-school and after-school filmmaking programs at Boyd, Jarrett and Reed;

Queen City Chorale, $5,000, to support a three-concert series;

Queen City Rock Camp, $2,000, to pay stipends for volunteers;

Southern Missouri Arts Connection, Hollister, $4,500, to support an Artist-in-Residence program;

Springfield Chamber Chorus, $10,000, to support the mission of fostering musical excellence and cultural enrichment through performances and educational outreach programs;

Springfield Dance Alliance, $5,000, to pay choreographers;

Springfield-Greene County Park Board, $1,600, to purchase essential supplies for collaborative mural projects;

Springfield-Greene County Park Board, $1,500, to support Camp Melody Makers; and

Springfield Multicultural Festival, $10,000, to support the 28th annual Springfield Multicultural Festival.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Arts Council shares out $215,000 to Ozarks arts, culture projects