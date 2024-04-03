Springfield police surround suspect who forced way onto an SPS bus with Pershing students

Springfield police surround a house of a suspect they believe broke his way into a bus that was carrying SPS students.

Springfield police are engaged in a standoff in the 2800 block of South Barnes Avenue, near Field Elementary School that started early Wednesday with a man forcing his way onto a school bus.

The man, who has not been identified, pried open the doors of Bus 31 when it was stopped. He boarded the school bus and, after an altercation with the bus driver, took the keys.

Springfield police spokeswoman Cris Swaters said officers responded at 8:36 a.m. to Barnes Avenue and Cambridge Street to the "report of an assault on a bus."

"The suspected boarded the bus and had an altercation with the driver, causing damage to the bus," she said.

There were 13 students from Pershing Elementary and Middle School on the bus at the start of the incident but the driver was able to get them to safety.

"As students were evacuating, the suspect took the keys to the bus," Swaters said. "No students were injured and all have been accounted for. The suspect is barricaded in a house."

A heavy police presence was visible in the neighborhood with officers in bulletproof vests carrying shields and long guns surrounded the home.

According to Swaters, a search warrant has been submitted to the Greene County Prosecutor's Office.

Stephen Hall, chief communications officer, said additional safety steps were taken at nearby Field Elementary. The parents were notified of the incident and students and staff will refrain from going outside.

He praised the actions of the bus driver, who followed training in evacuating the bus and keeping the students safe. No injuries were reported by the driver.

Hall said none of the students reported injuries but the district is providing counseling at Pershing to any students who need extra support.

It was not immediately clear if there was any relationship between the man who boarded the bus, or the residents in the house where he was barricaded, and the district. "That is part of the ongoing investigation," Hall said.

A message to families stated: "We have communicated directly to the families of those involved. Students have either been picked up by a parent, taken by a parent to Pershing, or are being transported to Pershing by bus."

Residents who live in the area were watching the scene unfold from their porches. An ambulance is staging nearby.

