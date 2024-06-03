Springfield police officers could have shorter shifts as more officers join the department

With personnel numbers increasing, the Springfield police officers could be getting off 12-hours shifts, Chief Ken Scarlette suggested recently, though no timetable has been set.

The department's newest class of recruits was sworn in at a ceremony at city council chambers Tuesday, though the 10 officers have already been part of the department's headcount of 259.

It has an "authorized" headcount of 269 set by city council.

SHS senior left Afghanistan for 'safety and opportunities'; now he's a scholarship winner

The officers, recent graduates from the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center in Decatur, will spend the next six months or so riding with veteran field training officers who will show them the ins and outs of policing on the street, but also regarding policy and paperwork, Scarlette said.

Another set of 10 officers are into their fourth week of training in Decatur.

Springfield Police Officer Aldrin Fennessy, right, gets pinned by his brother Abel Lat, 11, of Atwood, during a swearing-in ceremony in city council chambers at the Municipal Building West on May 28, 2024. Fennessy and nine other officers will now be part of a 21-week field training program.

Scarlette said the department went to 12-hour shifts "out of desperation" because of the personnel shortage and as a result of the COVID pandemic.

While that situation "proved to be acceptable" at the time, Scarlette acknowledged discussion now centers around "what is not only best as pertains to the physical and mental health of my officers but what is also most efficient when it comes to the work that we do."

David Amerson, a staff attorney for the Police Benevolent & Protective Association Unit 5, said in November, when the city council approved a new police contract, that the 12-hour shifts were deemed "an operational and financial necessity."

Pop-up parties in Springfield: How they happen and what's being done to prevent them

Amerson said the union is polling members about the situation but acknowledged some officers hired in the last few years have only worked 12-hour shifts.

While it has been a priority of the union to go back to nine-hour days or a possible hybrid scheduling, "it's kind of a balancing act," Amerson said.

"The guiding principle is what the members want," he added.

Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of 10 new officers in the city council chambers at the Municipal Building West on May 28, 2024.

A key date for any decision, Amerson said, could be November when the bid for shifts goes out.

One of the officers sworn in Tuesday, David Britten, previously worked on the Charleston, South Carolina, police department.

Scarlette said the department has worked "extremely hard" to make the lateral program attractive to perspective candidates.

"If I can bring an officer in who comes with experience from another law enforcement agency, that cuts down on the amount of training time that individual will need and it's more efficient than to get that individual out on the street answering calls for service," he said.

Of the 45 officers that have been hired in Mayor Misty Buscher's administration, 11 have been lateral officers.

More: Frustration mounting for tenants of apartment complex in downtown Springfield

The additional officers will help keep an eye on block parties, which the city spent $205,000 in overtime for officers dealing with block parties alone last year, Buscher said.

Under a new ordinance passed May 21, the city can now fine an organizer or a promoter of block parties up to $10,000 or the actual costs to the city.

If SPD has callouts and callbacks, Moredock said the city can recoup the costs.

A May 19 block party centered around 13th and Edwards streets drew an estimated 600 to 1,000 people, Scarlette said.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield police officers could see shorter shifts