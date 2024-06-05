Springfield police officer involved in March near-fatal crash no longer employed at SPD

Five days after Springfield police announced one of its officers was under investigation for his actions leading up to a near-fatal crash, he is no longer employed with the SPD.

Isaiah Houseknecht is no longer employed with the city or department as of June 3, the city of Springfield's public information office confirmed, though it's unclear if he resigned or was fired. Houseknecht had been placed on restricted duty pending an internal investigation of a March 22 vehicle collision while he was on duty.

Houseknecht was reportedly driving a Ford Police Interceptor SUV east on Battlefield at 8:53 p.m. with its emergency lights and siren activated when he struck a southbound Cadillac in the intersection at Kansas Expressway, flipping the police vehicle. The Cadillac, driven by 42-year-old Tammie Trolinger, was determined to have had a green light and Houseknecht was traveling at a high rate of speed when he went through a red light into the intersection.

A passenger in the Cadillac, 47-year-old Anthony Jones of Springfield, was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

SPD indicated in its May 29 press release that Houseknecht potentially violated a provision in Missouri state law that allows the driver of an emergency vehicle to legally “Proceed past a red or stop signal or stop sign, but only after slowing down as may be necessary for safe operation."

TV station KY3 reported in March that Houseknecht was responding to a call for a child who had been seriously injured, but that the call ended up being unfounded.

