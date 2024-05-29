Springfield police investigating officer who sped through intersection, hitting car

The Springfield Police Department said it has started an internal investigation into the actions of an officer involved in a vehicle collision at the intersection of Battlefield Road and Kansas Expressway on March 22, nearly killing a passenger in a Cadillac DeVille.

Officer Isaiah Houseknecht, 27, is reportedly on restricted duty pending the outcome of the investigation as SPD works to determine what led to the crash.

Houseknecht was driving a Ford Police Interceptor SUV eastbound on Battlefield at 8:53 p.m. with its emergency lights and siren, according to SPD, when it struck the southbound Cadillac on Kansas Expressway in the intersection, flipping the police vehicle.

A passenger of the Cadillac, 47-year-old Anthony Jones of Springfield, was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Two months after the collision, SPD said it has it determined that the Cadillac, driven by 42-year-old Tammie Trolinger, had a green light and that the officer's vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when he went through a red light into the intersection.

SPD did not mention in Wednesday's press release why the officer was speeding with his emergency lights flashing. In March following the crash, TV station KY3 reported that SPD was responding to a call for a child who had been seriously injured, but that the call ended up being unfounded.

A provision in Missouri state law 304.022 allows the driver of an emergency vehicle to legally “Proceed past a red or stop signal or stop sign, but only after slowing down as may be necessary for safe operation.”

Houseknecht graduated from Springfield's police academy in 2021.

