The Springfield Police Department is asking for help identifying these 2 people

The Springfield Police Department needs the public’s assistance to identify a man and woman allegedly involved in stealing from Academy Sports and Outdoors.

The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a man and woman allegedly involved in theft from Academy Sports and Outdoors on W. El Camino Alto Dr. on May 1, 2024.

The man has a mustache and thin beard along the jawline. He has sleeve tattoos on both his left and right arms, a tattoo on his right calf and a tattoo in the center of his neck.

The woman has dark red hair, three tattoos on her left arm, and a small thin tattoo on the right forearm.

Anyone with information about the identities of either individual should call the Springfield Police Department at 417-874-1755 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield police seek help identifying pair accused of theft