Springfield organization will celebrate Trans Day of Visibility with weekend events

A woman cheers after a musical performance by Springfield Symphony Orchestra cellist Emilia Stauffer during Springfield's first public Trans Day of Visibility event in 2022. TDOV was first established in 2009 by Rachel Crandall-Crocker of Michigan.

A Springfield organization committed to strengthening the city's trans community is preparing for a weekend full of educational and celebratory events.

The Springfield Transgender and Ally Resource Team, or S.T.A.R.T., is hosting three different events over the weekend for Transgender Day of Visibility, which is Sunday, starting with an education panel and "Human Library" on Friday.

Both programs will be held at the Drew Lewis Foundation at the Fairbanks from 4-6 p.m. Friday. The panel will feature trans advocates, leaders and allies who will present unique perspectives and information about the community. The Human Library will allow attendees to "borrow" volunteers for one-on-one discussions about their experiences.

S.T.A.R.T. will then host a Trans Day of Visibility Cultural Event between noon and 4 p.m. Saturday at the Fairbanks. The event will feature performers and speakers, vendor booths and free gender-affirming services like haircuts.

The weekend will round out with a scavenger and egg hunt Sunday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at The GLO Center. Prizes will be available.

What is Transgender Day of Visibility?

Event volunteers laugh with attendees during the 2022 Trans Day of Visibility event at National Avenue Christian Church.

International Transgender Day of Visibility, also referred to as TDOV, is celebrated annually on March 31. TDOV is dedicated to celebrating the lives of transgender individuals, while also bringing attention to the challenges the community faces.

TDOV was established in 2010 by trans advocate Rachel Crandall, head of Transgender Michigan, an organization that supports members of Michigan's trans community. According to GLAAD, Crandall established TDOV because she was frustrated with the media's sole coverage of the violence the community was facing. She wanted to create a day that refocused the general public's idea of trans individuals, empowering them to live authentically.

Greta Cross is the trending topics reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretacrossphoto. Story idea? Email her at gcross@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Springfield organization prepares to celebrate Trans Day of Visibility