Springfield offers cooling centers to help beat the heat

Simmy Wood
·2 min read

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s beginning to feel more and more like summer in Central Illinois, and sometimes, those outside temperatures can get dangerously warm. The City of Springfield is offering several cooling centers to help beat the heat.

Those without air conditioning or who are otherwise vulnerable to high temperatures are welcome to utilize the city’s many cooling stations within their operating hours. City officials encourage staying safe and hydrated through the hot summer season.

Fire hydrant testing to begin in Springfield through summer

The following cooling centers can offer refuge from sweltering Springfield weather:

Municipal Center East

  • 800 East Monroe Street

  • Hours: Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Municipal Center West

  • 300 South Seventh Street

  • Hours: Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lincoln Library

  • 326 South Seventh Street

  • Hours:

    • Monday – Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    • Thursday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Office of Community Relations

  • 1450 Groth Street

  • Hours: Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

St. John’s Breadline

  • 430 North 5th Street

  • Hours:

    • Monday – Friday, indoor dining from 8 a.m. to 9 am, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

    • Saturday, Sunday & Holidays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

FBI Springfield warns of 4-phase scam targeting Chinese communities

Salvation Army (Main Campus)

  • 1600 Clear Lake Avenue, entrance on south side off Martin Luther King Drive

  • Hours: Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Washington Street Mission

  • 408 North 4th Street

  • Hours:

    • Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    • Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Helping Hands

  • 2200 Shale Street

  • Hours:

    • Everyday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    • Overnight shelter from 4:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.

All the listed cooling centers also function as warming centers during the fall and winter months.

For updates and more information, visit www.springfield.il.us or call the Office of Community Relations at 217-789-2000.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.