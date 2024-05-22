Springfield offers cooling centers to help beat the heat
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s beginning to feel more and more like summer in Central Illinois, and sometimes, those outside temperatures can get dangerously warm. The City of Springfield is offering several cooling centers to help beat the heat.
Those without air conditioning or who are otherwise vulnerable to high temperatures are welcome to utilize the city’s many cooling stations within their operating hours. City officials encourage staying safe and hydrated through the hot summer season.
The following cooling centers can offer refuge from sweltering Springfield weather:
Municipal Center East
800 East Monroe Street
Hours: Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Municipal Center West
300 South Seventh Street
Hours: Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lincoln Library
326 South Seventh Street
Hours:
Monday – Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Office of Community Relations
1450 Groth Street
Hours: Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
St. John’s Breadline
430 North 5th Street
Hours:
Monday – Friday, indoor dining from 8 a.m. to 9 am, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sunday & Holidays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Salvation Army (Main Campus)
1600 Clear Lake Avenue, entrance on south side off Martin Luther King Drive
Hours: Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Washington Street Mission
408 North 4th Street
Hours:
Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Helping Hands
2200 Shale Street
Hours:
Everyday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Overnight shelter from 4:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.
All the listed cooling centers also function as warming centers during the fall and winter months.
For updates and more information, visit www.springfield.il.us or call the Office of Community Relations at 217-789-2000.
