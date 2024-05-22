Springfield offers cooling centers to help beat the heat

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s beginning to feel more and more like summer in Central Illinois, and sometimes, those outside temperatures can get dangerously warm. The City of Springfield is offering several cooling centers to help beat the heat.

Those without air conditioning or who are otherwise vulnerable to high temperatures are welcome to utilize the city’s many cooling stations within their operating hours. City officials encourage staying safe and hydrated through the hot summer season.

The following cooling centers can offer refuge from sweltering Springfield weather:

Municipal Center East

800 East Monroe Street

Hours: Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Municipal Center West

300 South Seventh Street

Hours: Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lincoln Library

326 South Seventh Street

Hours: Monday – Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Office of Community Relations

1450 Groth Street

Hours: Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

St. John’s Breadline

430 North 5th Street

Hours: Monday – Friday, indoor dining from 8 a.m. to 9 am, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday & Holidays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.



Salvation Army (Main Campus)

1600 Clear Lake Avenue, entrance on south side off Martin Luther King Drive

Hours: Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Washington Street Mission

408 North 4th Street

Hours: Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.



Helping Hands

2200 Shale Street

Hours: Everyday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Overnight shelter from 4:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.



All the listed cooling centers also function as warming centers during the fall and winter months.

For updates and more information, visit www.springfield.il.us or call the Office of Community Relations at 217-789-2000.

