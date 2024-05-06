Springfield manufacturer, Portland university among 11 fined for environmental violations

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued 11 fines in March.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality levied 11 fines in March, totaling $231,281.

Among those fined were a Springfield wood ceiling manufacturer with hazardous waste violations, a Portland university not testing and maintaining underground fuel storage tanks and a Carlton property owner releasing turbid pond water into a stream.

Recipients can appeal their fines by requesting a hearing within 20 days of receiving their penalty letter. DEQ sometimes reduces or eliminates fines after appeals.

Recipients also may be able to resolve part of their penalty by completing or sponsoring an environmental improvement project instead of paying a fine.

Oregon Department of Environmental Quality's March citations

East Side Plating, Portland, $87,600: For failing to make hazardous waste determinations; failing to close containers storing hazardous waste; storing hazardous waste without a permit, and storing universal waste in open containers and without labels.

Shamrock Foods Company, Portland, $31,079: For failing to implement a stormwater plan, to conduct stormwater monitoring, to prepare reports in response to visual observations of stormwater pollution and to conduct monthly inspections.

Portland State University, Portland, $25,472: For multiple violations at two underground storage tanks holding fuel for emergency generators. Those include failing to have adequate release detection equipment, failing to test spill prevention and overfill prevention equipment, failing to conduct line tightness testing, and failing to conduct annual operation and maintenance walkthrough inspections.

Industrial Knife & Machine, Wilsonville, $24,667: For discharging industrial stormwater without a proper permit since at least Dec. 14, 2022. DEQ also ordered the company to apply for permit coverage within 30 days from the date the order becomes final.

Pressure Safe, Wood Village, $21,960: For discharging industrial stormwater without a proper permit since at least April 7, 2023. DEQ also ordered the company to apply for permit coverage within 30 days from the date the order becomes final.

9Wood, Springfield, $18,142: For 12 hazardous waste violations, including failing to conduct a hazardous waste determination and failing to properly store and label hazardous waste.

Curtis M. and Nicole H. Graham, Carlton, $8,400: For causing pollution to Millican Creek by releasing about 370,000 gallons of turbid water from their 2.5-acre pond into the creek.

Caswell Thompson, Grants Pass, $7,511: For conducting construction activities on property on North Fork Louse Creek without a proper permit.

IXS Coatings, Lebanon, Tenn., $4,800: For failing to provide information about hazardous substances to DEQ. The waste was illegally dumped by a third party along Highway 164 near Millersburg. DEQ has not been able to determine who was responsible for the dumping.

City of Dundee, $1,200: For failing to adopt an ordinance to protect riparian, stream and wetland areas within its jurisdiction, as required by a previous agreement with DEQ. DEQ has signed a new agreement with the city extending the deadline to July 1, 2024.

Express Auto Body, Portland, $450: For failing to timely submit an annual report required by its air quality permit.

