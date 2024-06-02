Springfield man stabbed to death, police locate person of interest

A 23-year-old Springfield man who was found stabbed inside a vehicle by Springfield Police in the 2500 block of North Grand Avenue East Saturday morning later died at HSHS St. John's Hospital.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the man Saturday as Michael Gristy.

Preliminary findings from an autopsy performed Saturday, Allmon said, showed Gristy died from multiple stab wounds.

Springfield Police Deputy Chief Sara Pickford said the stabbing happened in the 3000 block of Louise Lane, which is about one minute away. Gristy apparently drove himself.

Pickford said "a person of interest" was quickly located at the Louise Lane location by Springfield Police and was taken in for questioning.

The relationship of that person to Gristy was not explained in the email.

It is the city's second homicide of the year, following the April 24 shooting of Keyon Day in the 2300 block of Taylor Avenue across from Dreamland Park.

The investigation is continuing.

